The Whittington Craft and Countryside Fair will return this weekend.

Taking on Bit End Field between 10am and 4.30pm on Saturday (2nd September) the event will offer a range of attractions including Punch and Judy shows, tractor tours, pony rides, stunt motorcycles and vintage vehicles.

There will also be bars and food outlets throughout the day, along with a craft stall marquee.

Live music will be served up throughout the event too.

For more details visit the event Facebook page.