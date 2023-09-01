A workshop in Shenstone will give people the chance to find out how to enhance their outdoor spaces with autumn plants.

Dobbies garden centre will run the Grow How session tomorrow (2nd September) at 10.30am.

Horticultural experts will showcase a diverse range of plant varieties such as Cyclamen, Cupressus, Calluna, Skimmia Rubella and Chrysanthemum.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“Autumn is a great time for the people in Shenstone to make the most of their garden and enjoy the striking colours the season brings, while also preparing for a blooming, beautiful spring. “I’d recommend thinking through the colour scheme you’d like to have in your garden, with lots of varieties offering a whole host of different colour options that can help you create your desired look. “White or neutral pots can help make your potted plants really pop, while our own brand, award-winning peat-free compost and bedding plant feed, will help your plants be their best.” Marcus Eyles

For more information about how to take part in the Grow How session, visit the Dobbies website.