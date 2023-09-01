Chasetown will face another of the early season pacesetters when they entertain Avro this weekend.

The Scholars are currently second in the table having picked up 11 points from their five league games so far.

They face an Avro side with one point less, with both teams hoping to keep up the pressure on early table-toppers Kidsgrove Athletic.

The game will be played at Boldmere St Michaels’ Trevor Brown Memorial Ground due to ongoing work to install an artificial playing surface at The Scholars Ground.

Kick-off is at 3pm tomorrow (2nd September).