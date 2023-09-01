Council chiefs say there are currently no schools in Lichfield or Burntwood on a national list of those facing classroom closures due to concerns over a building material.

The government has confirmed more than 150 sites across the country have been found to have failing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Survey work is ongoing to identify schools where the material has been used – with Schools Minister Nick Gibb warning more could be added to the list.

But Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said no locations in the county were currently on the list.

“We have not been advised by the DfE that any Staffordshire school is included in the list of schools that will have to be closed. “The safety of pupils and school staff is our top priority, and we have already carried out an initial assessment on the 126 local authority-maintained schools in Staffordshire. “Some schools require a further assessment, which is already under way and will be completed shortly. “The majority of schools in the county are academy schools who are responsible for their own buildings, and we have offered advice and support to them on this issue.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

It comes after the Schools Minister said safety measures had been put in place at 52 locations across the country where there was a risk of sudden collapse due to RAAC, while more than 100 others must close areas as a precaution until they are made safe.

The latest update comes after Burntwood councillor Steve Norman questioned the county council on whether all schools in Lichfield District had been checked earlier this year.

A response to his Freedom of Information request in April said:

““For local authority-maintained schools structural engineer investigations are being undertaken district by district. “The current phase of investigations is underway for schools in Cannock and Lichfield. Results of these investigations to date have not identified any RAAC in situ. “Academy schools have been advised to undertake their own independent inspections.” Freedom of Information response from Staffordshire County Council