Amateur musicians are being given the chance to play as part of the Lichfield Festival of Music.

The event will be held on 11th and 18th November with entries accepted until 27th September.

A spokesperson said:

“For over 40 years, the Lichfield Festival of Music has offered amateur musicians of all ages and levels of ability an opportunity to perform, gain valuable feedback and meet other like-minded individuals. “We attract entrants from across the UK, including from as far afield as Oxfordshire, Lancashire and North Wales, as well as from the areas surrounding Lichfield.” Lichfield Festival of Music spokesperson

A cross-section of performers are invited to take part in the annual festival concert which takes place at Lichfield Methodist Church on 18th November.

More details on the festival and how to enter are available online.