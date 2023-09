Lichfield City will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they entertain Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit fourth in the Midland Football League Premier Division table having won two and drawn one of their opening three fixtures.

They take on a Stourport side who have amassed four points from their three league encounters so far.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (2nd September) its at 3pm.