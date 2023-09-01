A Lichfield nursery is offering a chance for the public to come along and buy plants at trade prices.

G-Scapes and Fullbrook Nursery will be throwing open the doors from 9am to 4pm on 9th September and 9am to 3pm on 10th September.

A spokesperson said:

“For one weekend only, there will be a big range of trees, shrubs, and perennials on offer at trade prices.”

Visitors are reminded that due to roadworks, access to the nursery on Watery Lane is available via Wood End Lane only.

For more details visit the G-Scapes Facebook page.