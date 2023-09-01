People are being invited to join a local dance group for “fun, fitness and friendship”.
Lichfield Folk Dance Club launches its autumn season with a session for newcomers on Monday (4th September).
A spokesperson said:
“If you have enjoyed country dancing or barn dancing in the past, folk dancing could be for you.
“The newcomers’ evenings offer people the opportunity to try folk dancing in a friendly atmosphere and the first night is free.
“There is no need to bring partner – just come along.
“If you can’t make this date, there will be another opportunity as the club is holding a second newcomers’ evening on 9th October.”Lichfield Folk Dance Club spokesperson
The sessions take place in Bader Hall at King Edward VI School in Lichfield.
For more details, visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.