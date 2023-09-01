People are being invited to join a local dance group for “fun, fitness and friendship”.

Lichfield Folk Dance Club launches its autumn season with a session for newcomers on Monday (4th September).

A spokesperson said:

“If you have enjoyed country dancing or barn dancing in the past, folk dancing could be for you.

“The newcomers’ evenings offer people the opportunity to try folk dancing in a friendly atmosphere and the first night is free.

“There is no need to bring partner – just come along.

“If you can’t make this date, there will be another opportunity as the club is holding a second newcomers’ evening on 9th October.”

