Proposals have been drawn up for a new children’s play centre in Burntwood.

The development is earmarked for a unit at Burntwood Business Park on Milestone Way.

Sunshine Play Town has applied for planning permission for the change of use to the empty industrial facility.

A statement supporting the application said:

“The mini play town is a role play experience for children up to eight years old. “The role play will consist of unique built features such as mini supermarket, hairdressers, vet surgery, fire and police station, and a make-believe outdoor area. “Our clients would like to have a café area with seating for parents to utilise while their children are playing and being supervised.” Planning statement

The 90-minute play sessions would be open to a maximum of 16 children, with the business employing one full time member of staff alongside four part-time workers.

“This development will provide employment opportunities for local residents and will provide a safe environment for families to meet with friends, make friends and social with their children. “The proposal will provide children an opportunity to experience ‘real life ‘activities and experiences. This is a great learning facility whilst also being fun and safe.” Planning statement

Full details of the application can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.