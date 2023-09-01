Time is running out to nominate businesses for a regional award.

The deadline for the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards is on 17th September.

A total of 20 categories are included to highlight the best attractions, venues, restaurants, pubs, cafes and farm shops.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said:

“We have a thriving tourism economy here in Staffordshire and a fantastic range of attractions, locations, and things to see and do. “We have leading UK theme parks, national attractions along with many smaller family-owned businesses, historic houses and beautiful countryside, all of which play a vital part in our visitor economy. “Our annual awards are a great chance to celebrate our amazing county and the businesses and people that make Staffordshire such a wonderful place to stay and visit. “And with only a couple of weeks left until nominations close, I’d urge businesses to get themselves nominated for an award.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Details on how to enter are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.