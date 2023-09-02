Burntwood RUFC open their 51st season this weekend – and will field two teams in the Midlands Leagues set-up for the first time.

The 1st XV welcome Telford Hornets to the Chasetown Civil Engineering Sportsway today (2nd September) as life begins in Counties 1 Midlands West (North) following promotion last season.

The side will continue to be captained by Josh Canning with Brett Taylor as vice-captain. Steve Harris remains as head coach.

The 2nd XV make their debut in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) with a trip to Stafford to face St Leonards.

Following their title win in Staffordshire League Division 2 East last season they will face opposition from nine other county teams, plus Atherstone and Erdington.

Craig Seedhouse retains his role as skipper with Andy Dodd and Jimmy Davies as team managers.

The mini/youth section, which caters for players from Under 8s up to colts, begin their season on Sunday.

Changes on the club committee see Adam Tuckey take over from Ben Holt as chairman, with Ben becoming the club’s data officer. Brett Taylor steps up to replace Adam as club captain and Alfie Dewsbury is the club’s new fixture and match secretary following Andy Macey’s retirement after many seasons of service.

Both senior fixtures kick off at 3pm and admission is free.