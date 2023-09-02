Land in Lichfield could be converted to become a dog walking facility.

Proposals have been put forward for the plot off Cranebrook Lane near Muckley Corner.

The development would also see the construction of two weather shelters, boundary fencing and car parking facilities.

A planning statement said:

“This proposal provides for the change of use of the land to provide for a private dog walking facility wherein individual clients will be invited to book specific timeslots 55 minutes apart in order to enable them to walk sensitive dogs without distraction from other canines. “Access will only be permitted by electronic fobs or other such secure devices. “The site will be split into two separate secure fields such that no more than two owners will be in attendance at the site at any one time allowing for turnovers. Hence the need for no more than six car parking space. “The site will operate during normal daytime hours only, broadly from 8am to 4pm October to March and 6am to 9pm April to September.” Planning statement

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.