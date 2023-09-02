A Lichfield pub will host live music this weekend.
The George and Dragon will welcome Kev Ruby-Astin tomorrow (3rd September).
He will perform from 4pm.
For more details visit the George and Dragon Facebook page.
Using Twitter (aka "X")? Why not try Mastodon! Join below and then follow us on @[email protected].
Sign up now for our Sunday editorial supplemental that's exclusive to newsletter subscribers, free to your inbox every week.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A Lichfield pub will host live music this weekend.
The George and Dragon will welcome Kev Ruby-Astin tomorrow (3rd September).
He will perform from 4pm.
For more details visit the George and Dragon Facebook page.