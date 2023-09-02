New permit rules for people using household waste and recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood will be introduced next week.

The measures will see people using vans and trailers at all of Staffordshire County Council’s sites required to have a permit from Monday (4th September).

The free e-permits for residents are valid for a year and will allow up to 12 visits in that time period.

Under the scheme, vehicles such as vans, pick-up trucks, tipper trucks, minibuses with seats removed and campervans with fixtures and fittings removed will face the restriction.

Those with trailers between 1.5 meters and 2.5 meters in length or over 570 litres capacity will also require a permit.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure, and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s really important that we provide high quality waste disposal services for people and these changes will help us do that. “The new permit scheme will help to streamline the process, reduce queuing times for customers and help deliver more efficient recycling facilities across our 14 sites. “At the same time, it will help us promote and encourage more sustainable and cleaner waste disposal practices which benefits everyone.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

During visits, van and trailer owners are required to inform site staff of their permit number, or vehicle registration to gain access. Those without one or who have mismatched registration details or who have already used up all 12 allowable visits will not be allowed to dispose of their waste.

The permits do not cover waste from commercial or business activities where a separate, chargeable service will be available.

People can find out more about the van and trailer permit scheme online.