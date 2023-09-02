Parents in Staffordshire are being urged to make sure their children’s MMR vaccinations are up to date ahead of the new school year.

Health chiefs say an increase in cases of measles, mumps and rubella in England, together with a dip in vaccination uptake, is causing concern.

They fear some unvaccinated children may have caught the highly infectious conditions during the school holidays abroad and then spread them to unvaccinated schoolmates once the new school year starts.

Dr Lorna Clarson, from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“This has the potential to seriously disrupt the start of the school year for some parents. “Anyone who’s been in contact with a person with measles but hasn’t had any doses of the MMR vaccine will be excluded from nursery, school, college or work for 21 days – the time it can take for measles symptoms to show while still being infectious. “The MMR vaccine is highly effective and safe and gives high levels of protection. “Measles in particular, can lead to serious complications including meningitis and hearing loss. Before vaccination started in the 1960s it was responsible for around 100 deaths per year in the UK.” Dr Lorna Clarson

Children are offered the first dose of the MMR vaccine around their first birthday and the second dose at three years and four months old.

Anyone who did not have their children vaccinated at these stages can speak to their GP about catching up.

Dr Clarson added:

“This applies to adults too and especially if you are a young adult about to go to college or university for the first time where you will mix with many new people. “If you’re not sure what vaccinations you’ve had, check with your GP practice and they will let you know.” Dr Lorna Clarson

More details about the MMR vaccine can be found on the NHS website.