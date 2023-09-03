A new campaign is urging people in Staffordshire who are eligible for free bus travel to use their passes.

The Take The Bus initiative is being run by Staffordshire County Council and aims to promote the benefits of public transport.

Concessionary bus passes allow those aged 66 or over and eligible disabled residents to travel for free or for reduced fares on routes across England.

The campaign is calling on eligible people to apply for a pass and for existing holders to use their pass more often.

It comes as figures show a drop in those using concessionary passes across the country since 2019.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at the county council, said:

“We want eligible residents to embrace the benefits of free bus travel and to get out and about to explore their local area. “Now is a great time to give bus travel a go and take in our stunning countryside, beauty spots and buzzing towns and villages. “And of course, beyond the fun, there’s a bigger picture. Boosting our bus rides supports the well-being of our elderly and disabled residents and revs up our local economy.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can read more about the campaign and apply for their concessionary pass on the Staffordshire County Council website or by calling 0300 111 8000.