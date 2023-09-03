Lichfield City earned a last gasp point as they drew 1-1 with Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men had fallen behind ten minutes into the second half when Dan McArdle found the net.

But Kieran Francis was the hero in the dying moments as he turned home to secure the draw.

City’s first real effort of note came when Jack Edwards saw a shot deflected over the bar, while Lewi Burnside sent a drive from the edge the box just over the top.

Burnside went even closer at the start of the second half when his long range strike hit the upright.

Swifts keeper Jamie Emery then pulled off a stunning save to tip Liam Kirton’s effort over the bar.

Sub McArdle broke the deadlock for the visitors with a well placed shot from the edge of the box.

Emery came to the rescue for Swifts once more when he pushed a Joe Haines shot on to the head of Jono Gould who could only send the ball over.

A quick break from Stourport almost saw them double their advantage, but the finish was just wide of the target.

Haines and Kirton both sent shots over the top as Lichfield went in search of a leveller, while James Beeson had to be alert at the other end to keep the deficit to just one.

Swifts were defending well and twice cleared off the line – but their luck didn’t hold as Kirton’s shot was cleared, but the ball bounced in off sub Francis to secure a point for City.