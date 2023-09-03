Fresh proposals have been drawn up to breathe new life into a former petrol station in Fradley.

A previous application for the site on the southbound A38 were rejected earlier this year.

But now new plans have been submitted for the Bell Bridge Garage site, which had previously been a petrol station before becoming a hand car wash.

“The revised scheme simply seeks to revive the former petrol filling station without changing the site layout or increasing the size of the retail unit and as such, highways and amenity concerns ought not to be matters in dispute.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.