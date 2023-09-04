People are being invited to find out more about Staffordshire’s past during a two-month long celebration.

The Staffordshire History Festival, organised by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries, arts and museum services, will run throughout September and October.

The annual event, which saw over 10,000 people joining in last year will include exhibitions, historic talks and walks, heritage open days and library events.

An online festival with photos and videos from the past, quizzes, crafts and activities for families, posts to highlight famous people from Staffordshire and little-known facts about the county’s history will run alongside the physical events.

Libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“Our annual history festival is always a wonderful celebration of our county’s rich past and it’s great to see our library, archives and museums teams working together to create such a brilliant programme of events. “For many of us, our local library, archives, and museums services are our best gateway to learning more about family or local history. We also know that local cultural experiences inspire, foster pride, and connect communities, which is so important to us all. “I’d urge everyone to get involved, visit their local library, attend an event near them and follow all the action on social media.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Other events include talks in libraries from local historians and authors.

More details can be found on the Staffordshire History Festival website.