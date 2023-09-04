Classical music performances will be on offer next month when Lichfield Festival’s Chamber Music Weekend returns.

The event takes place from 5th to 8th October and will welcome international stars and talented young artists presenting music played on instruments such as harp, piano, saxophone and strings.

Guest artists include the Carducci Quartet who play Dvořák’s American Quartet in a concert of string quartet favourites, accordion player and BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist Ryan Corbett, and star oboist Nicholas Daniel, who closes the weekend with the Britten Oboe Quartet.

Other performances include violinist Joo Yeon Sir, pianist Irina Andrievsky, saxophonist Huw Wiggin and harpist Oliver Wass.

Concerts will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s and Wade Street Church.

Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival’s director, said:

“Already in its third year, we’re delighted that our Chamber Weekend has become a permanent fixture in the festival’s annual programme. “There’s a wonderful breadth to this year’s weekend and, once again, we get the chance both to promote young artists at the start of their careers, and to welcome established world-class musicians to venues right in the heart of the city.” Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival

For the full programme and ticket details visit www.lichfieldfestival.org or call 01543 306271.