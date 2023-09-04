A Lichfield city centre pub is set to reopen.

WTS Property Consultants confirmed The Crown had been acquired by Heartwood Collection.

The company, which specialises in “cosy pubs and atmospheric brasseries”, will reopen the Tamworth Street site as their 23rd Heartwood Inn.

Richard Tole, director at WTS Property Consultants brokered the deal. He said:

“I am delighted to have acquired this property off market on behalf of Heartwood Collection and I have no doubt that their team will do an excellent job transforming the building which has been vacant for some time. “I am very much look forward to visiting the pub as a customer when it re-opens.” Richard Tole, WTS Property Consultants