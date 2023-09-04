After the disappointments of last season, Lichfield got this term’s campaign off to a winning start at Matlock.

On a very hot afternoon in attractive surroundings, the rugby was not pretty. However, there was plenty of endeavour from both sides.

The hosts posed some problems for Lichfield in the opening half, but eventually the visitors had enough experience, savvy and fitness to win the day by three tries to one.

The Myrtle Greens were able to welcome back captain Charlie Milner, Harvey Wootton and Matt Cowley to the pack after long absences during the 22-23 season – and they made a difference.

The forwards were also bolstered by debutants Danny Griffin at hooker and Chris Bennett in the second row. Dylan Whittington also made a late debut on the wing for the city side.

Matlock made the better start and their reward was a penalty from full back James Fairclough – the first of his four successful shots at goal – which came shortly after an attack was held up over the line.

This triggered a positive response and, after a concerted attack, Sam Benson was unstoppable from close range, with Milner adding the extras.

Lichfield lost their attacking bite, however, and on 35 minutes John Harrod put the home side in front again with a try, converted by Fairclough.

There was time for the visitors to get back in front and Ditch Burton blasted over from a five metre scrum to give his side a 12-10 interval lead.

The city side slowly took control in the second period and it was Burton again, who added the third try from 20 metres, Milner converted.

A fourth try would have made things much easier, yet Fairclough with another penalty kept Matlock in the hunt. Milner cancelled that with a penalty of his own to go more than one score in front and, in the last ten minutes with Lichfield down to 14, both kickers added a further penalty apiece.

Next Saturday (9th September), Lichfield visit Sutton Coldfield for a 3pm kick-off.

The seconds, who start their league season at home to Nuneaton next Saturday, won their friendly against Stafford 17-7 at the weekend.

The colts lost at Bromsgrove in their latest friendly and they start their league season on Sunday at Newport (Salop). The women’s league season starts the following weekend.