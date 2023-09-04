A Lichfield student who has overcome the odds in his battle with dyslexia is taking aim for the Olympics.

Edward Gray, who has just passed his GCSEs at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, is celebrating his double success in his studies and picking up gold for archery at a recent week-long event.

The 16-year-old rising star triumphed at the Archery GB Youth Festival, where his performance earned him a gold medal in the Youth Festival Recurve Under 18 Men category, as well as a gold medal in the Recurve Under 18 Men Team event and a bronze medal in the Under 18 Mixed Team event.

Edward’s achievements further shone on the international stage, as he represented England in the Commonwealth Cup Mixed Team event, contributing to the side’s victory.

Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher at Maple Hayes, said:

“Edward’s exceptional achievements at the Archery GB Youth Festival 2023 showcase the remarkable determination and talent that he embodies – overcoming challenges and excelling on such a prestigious platform is a testament to his unwavering dedication. “Edward’s journey exemplifies the transformative impact of our school, where we provide an environment that nurtures individual strengths and fosters resilience. “As he sets his sights on the Olympics in a few years time, we shall continue to cheer him on with our support as we did when he first stepped through our doors. “His achievements continue to inspire us all and remind us that with determination, anything is attainable. “We are immensely proud of Edward’s accomplishments and wish him all the success in his future endeavours. We hope that his story motivates others to pursue their aspirations with the same vigour and enthusiasm. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.” Dr Daryl Brown

After joining Maple Hayes when he was 11 – but with a reading age of just six – Edward’s GCSE results have seen him excel and secure a place studying finance and marketing at University College Birmingham.

His mum Sharon said:

“Maple Hayes encouraged Edward to believe in himself and thrive – they provided the support he needed, and I am incredibly proud of his achievements, both academically and in sports. “For a child with dyslexia they have helped him to thrive and we are so proud of him and thankful to their help in believing in him.” Sharon Gray