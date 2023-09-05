Final preparations are taking place for the return of The Sheriff’s Ride.

The event has been a part of Lichfield’s calendar for 470 years .

This year’s ride will set off from Lichfield Guildhall at 10.15am on Saturday (9th September).

The route will then travel around Lichfield before returning to the Guildhall at 4.45pm via Cathedral Close.

First commissioned in Queen Mary’s Charter in 1553, in its heyday the event saw more than 200 horses and riders taking place each year.

But after the ride was cut back in recent years due to Covid, a group of councillors, former Sheriffs and landowners recently launched a bid to “protect” a part of the city’s heritage.

Daryl Brown, chair of the Lichfield Shrievalty Association, said they were keen to ensure the ride could be revitalised.

“The spectacle of horses in the city centre has always delighted and united our community, and we are determined to deliver all the pageant and fun that residents and visitors have come to expect.” Dr Daryl Brown

More details on The Sheriff’s Ride are available online.