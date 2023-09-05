A former Lichfield teacher is seeking memories and artefacts to help tell the story of the former RAF Lichfield site.

Built in Fradley during 1930 and 1940, the base was used for operational training for Wellington aircraft, with some bombing missions also being flown from the site during World War Two.

RAF Lichfield was retained after the war for maintenance purposes and to break up military aircraft, before eventually being closed in 1958.

Now Paul Calder is researching the links between RAF Lichfield and the local community as part of a Midlands Research Bursary project.

He said:

“The research will look to unpack the impact of the establishment of RAF Lichfield on the local community. It proposes to examine both social and economic factors, and will focus on the relationship between airfield personnel and the local population. “I would be interested in any memories, artefacts, local business connections and personal accounts from civilians and RAF personnel that were connected to the airfield in any way – this would include secondary accounts from family oral history or other means. “The research will be published and add to the Royal Air Force Museum’s resources as part of the Inspiring Everyone – RAF Museum Midlands Development Programme.” Paul Calder

Paul is one of four recipients of the Midlands Research Bursary which are supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to foster studies which will deepen understanding of the RAF story.

Anyone with information, including images or details of those who can help to further the understanding of the history of the airfield, can contact Paul via [email protected].