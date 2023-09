A selection of songs from Prefab Sprout’s back catalogue will be performed at a show in Lichfield.

Martin McAloon will celebrate more than 40 years of songwriting by his brother, Paddy, in the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd September.

The venue’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the great McAloon brothers.” Anthony Evans

Tickets for the show are £22.50 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.