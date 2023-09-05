A mother and daughter have launched a new play session for children in Whittington.

Little Kid Town is aninitiative which offers creative and educational experiences for children to spark their imagination.

Karen Rudd and Leonnie Bates said the pop-up play town was also available for birthdays parties and events.

Karen said:

“It is an incredible ‘town’ which offers children the opportunity to immerse themselves in 12 areas, including a police station, farm shop, beauticians, laundrette and a campsite. “Our expertly designed play sets and props create a realistic and engaging environment for kids to learn and have fun. “We are hoping to have more sets made to offer even more variety and seasonal special.” Karen Rudd

The next Little Kid Town session – suitable for children up to age six – takes place at Thomas Spencer Hall in Whittington on 12th September. Admission is £9.50 and places can be booked online.