People are being invited to take part in community events across Staffordshire to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

A memorial service at Lichfield Cathedral will be held by the Survivors of Bereavement group at 5.30pm on 10th September.

Local libraries will also be hosting coffee mornings and Places of Welcome events throughout the week, with Staffordshire County Council keen to highlight the importance of conversations around mental health.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“World Suicide Prevention Day is a vital opportunity to come together as a community and address the tragic issue of suicide. “We must remember those we’ve lost and take proactive steps to prevent further tragedy. “Through events like the memorial and coffee morning at our libraries, and our Talk Suicide campaign, we can raise awareness of the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People can access free tools, resources and learn more about the Talk Suicide campaign here.