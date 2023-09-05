The Lichfield Storytellers will take visitors to a Lichfield museum on a journey to the golden age of sailing.

Tales of the Old Seafarers will be held at Erasmus Darwin House on 18th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The 18th century was the golden age of sail, and in the historic house Lichfield Storytellers bring an evening of sea-themed stories and songs. “There will be tales of pirates, smuggling and low deeds on the high seas, all encompassing the romance and adventurous spirit of the time.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.