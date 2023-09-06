An appeal has been launched after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Friary Avenue at 2.20pm yesterday (5th September).

Staffordshire Police said a man in his 30s was riding a bike when he was approached by another man who took out a knife and stabbed him.

A spokesperson said:

“The victim managed to fend off the suspect who then ran away on foot. “Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Thankfully, his injuries aren’t serious. “We set up a cordon in the area and have been speaking to residents and reviewing CCTV footage as part of our initial enquiries. “We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public at this time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who witnessed the incident or have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 426 of 5th September.