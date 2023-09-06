The opening of the Rugby World Cup will be marked with a family day at Lichfield Rugby Club.

Cooke Fields will host a fixture against Nuneaton on 9th September, with touch sessions also available on the day.

All of the World Cup games will be shown on a giant open-air screen, including England’s opening fixture against Argentina.

A spokesperson said:

“Our fully stocked bar will be open and there will be plenty of food options, from both the new caterers via their new cafeteria on site as well as a host of other street food vendors.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The event starts at midday. For more details, visit the Lichfield RUFC Facebook page.