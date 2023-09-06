Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview
Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview

The opening of the Rugby World Cup will be marked with a family day at Lichfield Rugby Club.

Cooke Fields will host a fixture against Nuneaton on 9th September, with touch sessions also available on the day.

All of the World Cup games will be shown on a giant open-air screen, including England’s opening fixture against Argentina.

A spokesperson said:

“Our fully stocked bar will be open and there will be plenty of food options, from both the new caterers via their new cafeteria on site as well as a host of other street food vendors.”

Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The event starts at midday. For more details, visit the Lichfield RUFC Facebook page.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments