People are under starter’s orders for a fundraising event in Lichfield.

A horse racing night, organised by the Lichfield Festival Friends, will be held at Holy Cross Parish Hall on Upper St John Street on 30th September.

“Horse racing on screen will offer all the excitement of the real thing, without the risk of rain.

“There will be at least eight races and everyone will be entered in a draw to be an owner.

“It’ll be a great evening out, with a fish and chip supper – or alternative – included.”

