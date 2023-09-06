A councillor says he has raised concerns about the impact of a proposed new drive-thru eatery in Lichfield with representatives from the company behind the plans.

McDonald’s says 120 jobs will be created if the development on Eastern Avenue is going ahead.

A planning application is expected to be finalised in the next month.

Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, said he had met with bosses to raise concerns over litter and traffic congestion.

He said:

“I understand that they will litter-pick at least three times each day around the restaurant, but they have no control over litter further away where people may have driven or walked by the time they finish their meal – in my experience this is where much of the litter is dropped. “They believe that there will not be an increase in traffic, however they would like to open 24 hours each day or 5am to midnight if given permission.” Cllr Russ Bragger

Cllr Bragger says he also discussed the impact of cooking smells for nearby residents, especially if the McDonald’s is granted permission to open around the clock.

He added:

“I welcome any investment into the Lichfield economy, particularly more employment and would like to see the site used once the Co-op move. “However, I am very concerned that McDonalds have no control over the litter generated over a wide area, the increased traffic congestion and the smell from cooking from early morning to late at night.” Russ Bragger

When the proposals were first announced, the company confirmed that measures would be in place to avoid traffic queuing back onto Eastern Avenue itself, with Emma Fisher, senior acquisition surveyor at McDonald’s, adding that the company was hoping they would get permission to revitalise the Co-op headquarters site.

“We are excited to bring forward proposals for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lichfield. “We have been looking to expand our offering in the city, and this site on Eastern Avenue is the perfect location for a new drive-thru restaurant, with excellent accessibility and an existing precedent for retail and food. “With the Central Co-op relocating, there is a risk the site could be left vacant. Our proposals will help to ensure the site continues to contribute to the local area, both visually and economically. “Our proposals represent a significant investment into the local economy with over 120 new jobs created. We look forward to submitting the planning application and working closely with Lichfield District Council to progress the proposals to deliver these local benefits.” Emma Fisher, McDonald’s