A dental surgery in Lichfield says it will stop providing NHS services for adults later this year.

Bore Street Dental Practice has written to patients saying they will only be providing treatment on a private basis for adults from 1st December.

They said that a “chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry” has led to the decision.

In a letter to patients, they explained:

“Bore Street Dental Practice has been committed to providing and NHS dental service for many years. “However, a chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry, coupled with rapidly rising costs means we are no longer able to provide the care and service you have been accustomed to and remain a viable business. “For many months we have been trying to secure the services of two new NHS dentists. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to fill the vacancies. “We are amid a national dental recruitment crisis. This means our patients are waiting longer for both routine examination and treatment appointments. This not how we wish to look after our very loyal patients – we feel you deserve better.” Bore Street Dental Practice

The practice has offered patients the opportunity to continue on a private basis.

Membership options start from £17.90 a month and offer guaranteed registration, regular examinations and a 10% discount of treatments such as fillings, crowns and dentures.

“We are delighted to announce that the practice has arranged to introduce our own range of dental membership plans to enable you to spread the cost of your routine dental care with a simple monthly direct debit that provides excellent value for money. “Our decision, although difficult, will allow us to spend more time with you, reduce waiting times for routine dental examinations and treatment appointments, and care for you in a relaxed, friendly and professional environment.” Bore Street Dental Practice