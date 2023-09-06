Lichfield’s Wilko shop has not been included on a list of 52 of the troubled company’s stores that are set to shut next week.

Administrators have confirmed a number of sites across the country would close due to the “absence of viable offers” for the company as a whole.

Among those shutting are stores at Brownhills, Stafford and Walsall.

Edward Williams, joint administrator at PricewaterhouseCooper, said:

“In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary. “The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of. “We are enormously grateful for the support of team members during this difficult period and remain committed to doing all we can to help affected staff, assisting them with processing redundancy claims and working with relevant parties to help secure new employment as quickly as possible.” Edward Williams

The administrator added that “active discussions” were taking place with interested parties to buy parts of the Wilko business – but warned further store closures may follow depending on the outcome of those talks.