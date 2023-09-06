A man has died after a crash involving a bus and a motorbike in Abbots Bromley.

The incident happened just after 8.20am on Monday (4th September) on the B5013.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service. “The motorcyclist, a 78-year-old man, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

“Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his family at this distressing time.

“The driver of the bus stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries.”

