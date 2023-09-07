A country music singer-songwriter is bringing a tour to promote her new album to Lichfield.

Sarah Riches will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th September.

Her new album, I Don’t Give Up Easily, was recorded in Nashville. She will be supported by her six piece band for the concert, along with Americana artist Jason Callear.

Sarah said:

“We’re really looking forward to bringing a little bit of Nashville to such a beautiful venue. “For me country music is ‘heart on your sleeve, feeling all the feels’ music, telling each story in a relatable way. I’m hoping our audience will discover some of their own life experiences in my songs, and leave us at the end of the night humming the tunes. “They can expect all of the songs from the new album, plus some covers.” Sarah Riches

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.