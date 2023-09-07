A junior Lichfield racing star has enjoyed more success after securing second place in the final of the Wera Tools British Kart Championships at Whilton Mill.

Finlay Lines qualified seventh ahead of the heats, with the Zipkart climbing through the field in both to secure third place finishes.

The result left the youngster in third place in the intermediate classification ahead of the pre-final and final races at the Northamptonshire circuit.

The ten-minute pre-final saw him go second by the end of the first lap, before having to settle for third after being passed by Will Green.

Lining up in third on the grid for the 12-minute final, the Maximum Motorsport drive held his spot during the opening laps before gaining revenge on Green with a pass to take a second consecutive podium at the track.