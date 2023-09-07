A Lichfield residents’ group has branded plans for a new draft strategy for the area as “a waste of time”.

Lichfield District Council has asked for views on a vision to cover the period up until 2050.

The local authority said “ambitious plans” would be put forward to create communities that were confident, prosperous, active and green.

Leader of the council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said it was important residents fed into the new vision.

“We have ambitious plans for the district and together we will achieve them. “But ‘Together We Will’ isn’t just a catchphrase – it’s our rallying call for action. “We’re aiming high, envisioning a Lichfield District that’s more confident, more prosperous, more active and greener by 2050, and together I know we can achieve it. “Feedback will help us to prioritise and focus our spending, so it is vital that we get as many people as possible to contribute.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

But a spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said any long-term plans were not relevant for the majority of local people.

“Trying to guess a strategy for the next 23 years is an absolute joke and a waste of time and money. “It is a distraction. The failure to meet the strategy of recent years needs to be resolved before talking about dreams and aspirations that 40% of current taxpayers won’t see.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

Cllr Pullen told Lichfield Live that it was important there was a vision beyond the here and now.

“Short-term thinking rarely provides our area with what it needs, so I’m unashamedly promoting a strategy looking forward to 2050. “That doesn’t let us off the hook in the immediate future, though – which is why we’ve built in very specific milestones to be achieved over the coming few years. “Critical to the success of this strategy is that it is a strategy for the district – not a strategy for the council. That will require that we all pull together in continuing to make our district a healthier, more confident, greener and more prosperous area. “I look forward to Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association contributing constructively to that work.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council