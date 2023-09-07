Councillors will discuss plans to continue with a regular producers’ market in Burntwood.

The event has run on the second Sunday of each month from April to October at Sankery’s Corner.

Members of Burntwood Town Council will discuss future proposals for the market in 2024-25 and any potential changes to it at a meeting today (7th September).

A report to the authority’s community and partnerships committee said:

“The producers’ market, arranged and funded by Burntwood Town Council, has become an established and popular event. “The market consists of up to 30 stalls, and since 2021 the council has contracted with one specialist events company to organise the market on the council’s behalf. “It is proposed that a public advertisement invites specialist events companies to express an interest in providing market services to Burntwood Town Council in 2024-25. “An offer would include information such as the provision of gazebos or stalls, an event management plan, costs and details about their track record.” Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the committee will take place at the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street from 6pm.