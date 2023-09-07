Staffordshire Police has appointed a new Deputy Chief Constable

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roy, from Merseyside Police, will take over from Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett when she retires in December.

He brings experience from almost 30 years of policing, with his current role including responsibility for local policing and serious violence reduction.

“I’m absolutely delighted and humbled to have been selected to the role of Deputy Chief Constable, and I would like to thank the Chief Constable for showing his faith in my ability to make a positive difference. “Staffordshire Police has a strong reputation, and I am committed to delivering an outstanding police service to the people of the county, working closely with our stakeholders. “I can’t wait to join my new colleagues and get started.” Jonathan Roy

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble added:

“I am delighted that Jon will be joining us as Deputy Chief Constable later this year – he will bring considerable skills and experience to Staffordshire. “He has substantial experience across a wide range of policing areas, is a strong leader and has delivered an impressive range of performance improvements during his time at Merseyside, delivering the very best outcomes for local communities. “These will be invaluable to this force as we continue to work towards our vision of being an outstanding local police service that cares.” Chris Noble