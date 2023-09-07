A sex offender has been jailed after being convicted of raping a girl in Burntwood.

Wayne Scarratt, of Malvern in Worcestershire, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to 19 years in prison for rape, assault by penetration, assault, theft and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He had previously been found guilty by a jury in May.

The 28-year-old will serve a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years.

Scarratt raped and sexually assaulted the girl in Chasewater County Park in August 2022 before taking her mobile phone, bank card and bus pass.

The victim was left with a fractured right cheek, a fractured collarbone and bruising to her right eye, face and foot. She managed to flag down a passing cyclist who reported the incident to police.

Scarratt – who had only been released from prison two weeks before the attack – was later found in the Malvern area hiding in a hedgerow.

Detective Constable Dan Hopkins, who dealt with the case, said:

“I’d like to commend the survivor for her immense bravery throughout this entire investigation. “I hope this sentence provides some sort of comfort for her and her family and it serves as an example to anyone who is a survivor that we are committed to securing justice.” Det Cons Dan Hopkins