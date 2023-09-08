A Lichfield firm has continued its growth plans with the acquisition of an East Midlands accountancy business.

Dains Accountants completed the deal for HSKSG, which operates offices in Nottingham, Derby and Uttoxeter.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains, said:

“We have followed the progress of HSKSG for several years and it became increasingly clear that their approach to client delivery and people development closely aligned with ours. “As a long-established firm in the East Midlands, we believe they are ideal partners to support our continued growth in the Midlands.” Richard McNeilly

Colin Peacock, managing director of HSKSG, believes the transaction provides the business with an improved client proposition and potential for growth.

“We have continued to invest in our target markets and our team in recent years and we have always been determined to deliver the best possible service to our loyal clients. “By joining the Dains Group, our ability to deliver an even broader range of services is enhanced and we look forward to joining the Dains team on this incredibly exciting journey.” Colin Peacock