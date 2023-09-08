Chasetown will take a break from league action as they face Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy.

The Scholars suffered their first league defeat of the season last weekend when they went down 1-0 against Avro.

Standing between them and a place in the next round will be a Shepshed side who go into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw with Loughborough Dynamo.

Kick-off tomorrow (9th September) is at 3pm, with the game to be played at Boldmere St Michaels due to work continuing to install a new playing surface at The Scholars Ground.

Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.