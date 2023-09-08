The cost of membership at a Lichfield leisure centre is being reduced in a bid to encourage more people to use the facilities.

Active Lichfield District has confirmed the monthly cost for using Friary Grange Leisure Centre will drop from £37 to £33, while joint membership falls to £60 from £66.50.

Swim-only membership will fall from £28.50 to £25 a month.

Lloyd Sanders, of Active Lichfield District, said:

“We are offering this reduction to the monthly membership subscription at Friary Grange Leisure Centre only, to help encourage the local community to get more active, more often. “Our memberships allow members access to our great swimming pool facility, our gym which offers a wide range of equipment to help you stay motivated and access to our weekly exercise classes including, aerobics, pilates and step. “We hope to see new members joining and improving their wellbeing at Friary Grange this autumn.” Lloyd Sanders, Active Lichfield District

Full details of the leisure membership packages available are available here.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, said:

“Encouraging the use of Lichfield’s leisure facilities is very important – there is no doubt that exercise and activity have a positive effect on people’s lives, and we will continue to do all we can to get everyone to join in.” Cllr Andy Smith