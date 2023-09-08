Sponsors, musicians and visitors have been thanked for helping to make sure the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park went off with a bang.

More than 10,000 people attended the free event last weekend to enjoy live music and a fireworks finale.

They were treated to music from The City of Lichfield Concert Band and The British Police Symphony Orchestra.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:

“Proms marks the end of summer and does so in style – it is always very popular, and this year was no exception. “I’m delighted that so many people came along and enjoyed themselves. “I would like to thank our sponsors, the musicians, the compere Danny Mizon, and everyone who made this event possible including Lichfield District Council’s parks team, as well as all who supported in the setting up of the event and tidying up afterwards. “I’m already looking forward to next year.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The event was sponsored by Zest Education, In-Form Solutions, James Dean Events, Morespace4U, Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, BHB Architects, Strongs Plastic Products Ltd, Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, RHP Computer Solutions, Beacon Street Garage, Wilcox Refinishers and Keelys Solicitors. Grant funding came from Lichfield City Council and the Swinfen Broun Trust.