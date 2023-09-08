An award-winning performer will bring her show exploring French song to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome Christine Bovill’s Piaf to Pop on 21st September.

The show, which was a sell-out hit at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, offers a celebration of the golden age of French song and how it evolved during the swinging sixties.

Singing in both French and English, she honours stars including Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Serge Gainsbourg and Francoise Hardy.

Anthony Evans, creative director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“It’s great to be welcoming Christine Bovill back to The Hub with this fabulous new show, following its huge success at last years Edinburgh Fringe. “This is classic music from a very classy performer.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.