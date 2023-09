Lichfield City will look to stretch their unbeaten league start to five games when they travel to Shifnal Town this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men have picked up eight Midland Football League Premier Division points from their fixtures so far to leave them sixth in the early season table.

But they face a Shifnal team who have also yet to record anything in the loss column and sit a place behind City having played a game less.

Kick-off at the Acoustafoam Stadium tomorrow (9th September) is at 3pm.