Highways chiefs say they are attempting to minimise disruption to residents in an area of Lichfield blighted by roadworks in recent months.

It comes after more delays due to temporary traffic lights earlier this week at Lichfield Trent Valley and surrounding roads while streetlight renewal works took place.

The latest disruption follows recent works in the same area for gas repairs and resurfacing.

Despite the different works taking place around the same junction, none of the projects have taken place at the same time leading to frustration for drivers.

But Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said teams were doing all they could to ensure delays were as minimal as possible.

“Our highways teams work carefully to coordinate works on the roads to help minimise costs, disruption and inconvenience to both residents and motorists. “This often means co-ordinating highways maintenance, new developments, utility and telecom projects and emergency work – and sometimes all at once.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The recent works at Trent Valley have also left Streethay residents facing ongoing disruption due to the HS2 development meaning the junction is the only way to access homes and businesses, with the problems exacerbated by train services not running between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley stations for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, the roadworks have also coincided with lengthy delays at the other end of Eastern Avenue while a new junction and resurfacing works are taking place.

Cllr Williams said:

“The county is currently going through a growth phase with a lot of upgrading of existing utilities as well as new developments. “Our highways teams continue to deal with an increasing number of requests to carry out work on the roads and are managing this as best they can to keep the county moving.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council