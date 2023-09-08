People in Staffordshire are being reminded to enjoy the warm weather sensibly as temperatures soar.

With more warm weather forecast over the coming days, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the risk of accidental fires was also rising.

They also warned people not to be tempted into cooling down in open water.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Michelle Hickmott, said:

“The hot weather that is forecast for the coming days means that we all need to take extra care. “Disposable barbecues are also a serious concern for fire crews as if they are left unattended or not disposed of safely they could result in a wildfire, especially when grass is tinder dry. “More people may look to gather for a barbeque and take to the outdoors, but this increases the risk of grass fires and wildfires can spread rapidly in the current weather conditions. “Although anything that is burning can start a grass fire, common causes include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches and rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles in direct sunlight. “To reduce the risk of fire, make sure your rubbish is safely thrown away and cigarettes are properly disposed of. Cigarettes not put out thoroughly can also start fires, as can sunlight shining through a discarded glass bottle – something many people don’t realise, so please dispose of them correctly. “Take the time to talk to your children about water safety so that they understand the risks, look out for their friends and know what to do in an emergency. There is a range of helpful resources on our website. “We want people to enjoy the sunshine, but urge everyone to be aware of the risks to stay as safe as possible.” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott

For more information on safety outdoors is available on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.